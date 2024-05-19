  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Swecha offers internship in AI to Engineering students

Swecha offers internship in AI to Engineering students
x
Highlights

Swecha, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting free software and free knowledge movements; announced a massive internship programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the ‘Summer if AI’, for over a lakh Engineering students this summer, to equip and make them job ready with AI skills, while aiding Swecha to develop Telugu language centric LLM.

Hyderabad: Swecha, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting free software and free knowledge movements; announced a massive internship programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the ‘Summer if AI’, for over a lakh Engineering students this summer, to equip and make them job ready with AI skills, while aiding Swecha to develop Telugu language centric LLM.

This initiative is being undertaken by Swecha, in collaboration with the IIIT Hyderabad; Ozonetel, a leading provider of cloud communication solutions; Meta and TASK.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X