Swecha offers internship in AI to Engineering students

Hyderabad: Swecha, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting free software and free knowledge movements; announced a massive internship programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the ‘Summer if AI’, for over a lakh Engineering students this summer, to equip and make them job ready with AI skills, while aiding Swecha to develop Telugu language centric LLM.

This initiative is being undertaken by Swecha, in collaboration with the IIIT Hyderabad; Ozonetel, a leading provider of cloud communication solutions; Meta and TASK.