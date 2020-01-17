Synthetic thread sales come down drastically

• Awareness among retailers and buyers is the main reason

• TS Forest Dept organised six mobile squads to check sale and purchase of synthetic manja

• The mobile squads conduct search on over 250 shops and establishments

• Recover 118 kgs of synthetic manja

Hyderabad: To implement the complete ban imposed on use of synthetic glass coated thread by the National Green Tribunal, New Delhi and Telangana Forest Department organised six mobile squads to check sale and purchase of synthetic manja during the Sankranthi Festival-2020.



The mobile squads conducted search on over 250 shops and establishments selling the banned substance and recovered 118 kgs of synthetic manja. It was observed that the sale of the banned manja was carried out clandestinely and was not displayed openly. Compared to earlier years, the quantum of sale of banned substance has come down significantly.

Also, there was more awareness among the retailers as well as buyers. The forest department with the help of NGOs and Volunteers ensured display of posters in the shops to create awareness about the harm caused by these banned substances on animals, birds, humans and environment.

Apart from the Forest Department, the task force of police department, GHMC officials also implemented the ban orders. Organisers of kite festivals in the city were also informed against use of the banned manja during kite flying competitions. Overall, the impact of awareness among general public against use of the synthetic manja is positive.