T-Hub, ICFAI Incubator sign MoU for giving boost to startups

Hyderabad: T-Hub Foundation and ICFAI Incubator on Tuesday have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at ICFAI Hyderabad campus on Tuesday. Professor Ganesh, Vice-Chancellor, ICFAI emphasised the importance of industry-academia partnerships in empowering young entrepreneurs.
This partnership will harness the pan-India presence of ICFAI group and the expertise of its faculty with the rich experience of T-Hub in the field of entrepreneurship to foster a robust innovation ecosystem, supporting technology-driven startups and entrepreneurs with funding, mentorship, and market access opportunities.
Jagirdar, CIO, T-Hub said, “T-Hub has been at the forefront of nurturing startups, and the MoU with ICFAI further strengthens T-Hub’s commitment to fostering innovation at the institutes of higher education.”