T-Hub, IEEE signs MoU with Transition VC

Hyderabad: Transition VC has signed a MoU with T-Hub and IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) to launch the transition-focused startup accelerator programme.

According to officials, the first cohort of the accelerator aims to support four to five startups, while it will expand its support to seven to eight startups in the following cohorts. The application process for the accelerator will be announced soon. Hyderabad-based T-Hub will function as the innovation execution partner under this collaboration and play a key role in structuring and executing the accelerator programme, while also helping startups with research and development and product prototyping.

Transition VC will be instrumental as the funding and market access partner, ensuring that startups receive the financial support, market resources, and mentorship needed for commercialisation and growth. Similarly, IEEE will serve as the knowledge partner, providing founders and their teams with academic support, access to technical domain experts, skill training, and a university network. This strategic partnership addresses the comprehensive incubation required for deep-tech startups, empowering them with all-round support, said a senior officer.