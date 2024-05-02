T-Hub inks MoUs for nurturing indigenous defence startups

Hyderabad: India's leading startup incubator T-Hub announced a significant boost for the domestic defence and aerospace sector with the launch of the SIDBI-T-Hub Funding Programme and the signing of several strategic memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with prominent industry players.

Unveiled during the National Defence and Aerospace Innovation Summit (DIAS), this initiative marks a pivotal stride towards nurturing a robust defence and aerospace solution hub in India. It underlines a steadfast commitment to propel innovation, foster collaboration, and fortify national security.

The MoUs were inked with influential entities, including KAVACHH, International Institute For Space Studies and Research (IISSR), Directorate of Defence Research and Development, Israel, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Collins Aerospace, College of Defence Management and Indian School of Business.

These collaborations will facilitate knowledge exchange, expedite technological progress, and cultivate a vibrant ecosystem for innovation within the defence and aerospace sectors. The newly introduced SIDBI-T-Hub Funding Programme aims to bridge the financial gap for emerging startups in the sectors, providing crucial support to nurture innovation and enable the development of cutting-edge technologies to address national security requirements.

IT Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “Telangana's strategic focus on fostering both defence and aerospace technology reflects our commitment to progress and innovation. Through collaborative initiatives such as the Defence and Aerospace Innovation Summit, we are positioning our State as a leader in these crucial sectors. With a talented workforce and forward-thinking strategies, we are creating opportunities for growth and advancement, drawing positive attention to Telangana's capabilities on both national and global platforms.”

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, said, "through initiatives such as the Defence and Aerospace Innovation Summit, T-Hub empowers startups to harness their entrepreneurial spirit and develop cutting-edge solutions that tackle the industry's most pressing challenges.

Within the vast expanse of the $440 billion global space market lies immense opportunity, with startups emerging as the trailblazers of innovation.

By bridging startups with corporates and facilitating exposure and networking, we are shaping the future of space exploration and defence solutions, all in line with the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat."