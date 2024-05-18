Chip making plan not now: Zoho

New Delhi: Cloud software major Zoho’s Founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu on Friday said the company is not ready to announce anything yet regarding investments in a semiconductor fabrication unit. Reacting to reports that Zoho is geared up to pump millions of dollars into a chip manufacturing/design plant, the company CEO said: “We are not ready to announce anything yet.”

“All I can say right now is that this technology is vital for our nation and we need companies to step up and make the investment. The government is very supportive and now is the time,” Vembu posted on X social media platform.



On Thursday, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told IANS that the cloud software major is seeking incentives under the production-lined incentive (PLI) scheme for a chip design and manufacturing facility in the country.

The Zoho Founder had announced plans in March to create an advanced chip design facility in Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu.