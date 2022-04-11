TADJAC calls for 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' on April 12

Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana State Auto Drivers' Joint Action Committee called for a 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' on April 12 to protest policies of the Central government.

According to them, the Central government ordered to collect Rs 50 penalty each day demanding settlement of auto fitness renewal and settlement of auto drivers, other reasonable grievances.

"We demand the State government not to implement the new Motor Vehicles Act and immediate reduction of arbitrary fuel price and inclusion of fuel sales under GST," says JAC. A joint meeting of auto-rickshaw, cab and lorry associations was held at Satyanarayana Reddy Bhavan on Sunday. Satti Reddy (Transport JAC), Vemula Marayya, (TRSKV), Amanullah Khan (TAD JAC), Kiran (IFTU), Srikanth (CITU), members of the Hyderabad District Auto Drivers' Association, Telangana State Cab JAC State president Salahuddin, members of the Telangana State Lorry JAC were present.

They said the Centre was imposing a fine of Rs 50 a day on auto fitness certification delays, including seven deadline extension dates from March 2020 to October 2021. "Thousands of auto drivers are struggling to pay dues". They demanded the State government to immediately respond and repeal the hefty fines imposed, as well as set aside the enforcement of the Road Transport Act in 2019, which is now in force from April 1.

They demanded new auto permits, reduction of unaffordable insurance prices and setting up of a special board for welfare of auto drivers.