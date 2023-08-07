TADJAC plans Auto Bandh on Aug 16

Hyderabad: Shake Hand Telangana Auto Drivers JAC on Sunday alleged that CM KCR has been conspiring to divide auto drivers into two groups by using electric autos registration illegally as a weapon with the pretext of controlling pollution in the city.

The auto drivers have decided to organize one-day Auto Bandh on August 16 and will inspire other auto drivers by the slogans "Hyderabad Auto Wala Zindabad" and "Auto Drivers Unity Zindabad" and cause electric shock to the Chief Minister. If the government is really serious to control pollution in the city it should at first convert 1,50,000 existing LPG/CNG autos plying on city roads with government subsidy into electric autos.

Similarly, thousands of autos registered in neighbouring districts are entering into Hyderabad city and causing traffic congestion and pollution. The police was remaining as silent spectators and doing nothing to stop these autos plying illegally on the city roads every day. The other problem is that the financiers were misusing Form 36 and indulging in new autos black marketing.

Mohd Amanullah Khan, Convener JAC addressed the press conference. G Anjaneyulu, Chairman, MohdAzeemuddin and Mohd Abdul were also present.