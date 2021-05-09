Take even mildest of symptom seriously: Covid survivor 

Hyderabad: K Madhu Latha, a Covid recovered Teacher from Hyderabad while sharing her Covid battle details emphasizes that even the mildest of symptom must be taken seriously. "Trust symptoms even if they are mild and act immediately without negligence," Latha asserted.



"Your heart will know that you are infected by analysing your symptoms and there will be hell lot of instincts within cautioning to take care of health, catch hold of that moment and act immediately but never neglect. "Donot act lazy, your symptoms like fever, throat ache, sneeze, cough, fatigue, bodyache, headache, diarrhea, skin rashes and conjunctivitis are alarms which tell you to act," Latha said. Isolate yourself the moment you experience any symptom. Strictly stay away from others at first place whenever you feel you have symptoms and go for checkup and follow doctors suggestions and that's the best thing you can do to yourself in this Covid-19 crisis, Latha added. She is working as teacher in a private school in Yousufguda.

Latha recovered within two weeks of catching infection. She says that was only possible because she didn't neglect the symptoms that she observed in her. Though she has not observed but bodyache, headache and sneeze, her instincts were strongly conveying her to go for a test, immediately she acted and with immediate treatment she recovered. She also suggests to be cautious even if the RT PCR gives a Negative Report. "Please do not be misled. The report might be negative but you could be infected. If found positive, please inform your neighbors, office, school or college whoever it might concern. There is no merit in denial or hiding it. There is no stigma attached to the infection," she added. Irrespective of loss of taste or appetite do not fret over fatigue. It will continue for a while but be patient. You will need time to get your energy levels, this is not the time for self-pity or creating panic, she adds.

Finally, suggesting what can be done being confined to home, she says to read, clean up your room, watch your favorite series, pray, meditate and help others if you can. Grab rest and sleep as much as you can it will help your body heal faster. Lastly, she reminds that it is criminal to be callous and pass on the infection to anyone. You are all educated, please be calm, yet cautious.