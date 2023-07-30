Take up sanitation works, ensure safe drinking water: KTR to babus

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao has directed the officials to take measures for the supply safe drinking water, focus on sanitation and to ensure that there is no water borne diseases in all the Urban Local Bodies(ULBs) across the State. As the week-long relentless rainfall has finally subsided, the Minister on Saturday held a teleconference with officials of the Municipal department, Additional Collectors and the Municipal Commissioners of Telangana State. The Minister mainly discussed the sanitation management, safe drinking water supply and medical and health programmes to prevent water borne diseases in all the municipalities.

During the meeting, officials were directed to execute the relief operations in coordination with other line departments in the flood affected areas.

“The measures should be taken to avoid the loss of life under any circumstances and these should be as the highest priority while discharging duties. All ponds in the urban bodies are filled with water. Officials should check water levels from time to time with consultation from the Irrigation department and take appropriate steps. People should be evacuated in low-lying areas if necessary,” KTR said.

Specific instructions were issued to the municipal officials to take special sanitation drives and pool in additional vehicles and sanitary workers. Spraying of disinfectants to control mosquito menace, besides bleaching powder and sodium hypochlorite should be taken up extensively.

To ensure supply of safe drinking water, ULBs should coordinate with Mission Bhagiratha teams and take up pipeline repair works for arresting leakages, if any.

Top priority should be accorded to ensure there was no spread of communicable diseases. Special health camps should be organised in all areas of the towns in coordination with DMHO, Indian Medical Association, the Minister said.