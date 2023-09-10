Taking Care of Health of the runners at HANS Marathon

Hyderabad: HANS Hyderabad Marathon, which create a hope through run, on the World Suicide Prevention Day, also gives a medical treatment among the participants at the stalls at one of the HANS Marathon sponsors Malla Reddy Narayana Multi specialty Hospital.

Several patients were consulted at the event, and medicines were also distributed among the people.

Dr Varun, in charge at the stall said they have consulted some 300 people and over few dozens came up with their health problems. The runners who was consulted at stall, we have prescribed them with medication. Some runners were also given free medicines among them.

A score of Marathon runners also throng the stall of one of the sponsors of HANS Hyderabad Marathon, Go Pain, Natural pain Relieving Gel to have their free sample. According to the Tirupathi, they have distributed over 3000 free samples among the participants after the registration.

Tirupathi, a staff at Go Pain stall said after receiving a huge response, we have brought extra one thousand pieces.

Srinivas, a participant at stall receiving the gel said “I tried the gel, it gives a soothing effect.”