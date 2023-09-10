Live
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 September, 2023
- Congress has no national interest: Kishan Reddy
- Section 144 imposed in the Rajahmundry Division
- CM patnaik flags off 181 mobile units to provide livestock healthcare
- Konark Wheel replica serves as backdrop of PM’s welcome handshake
- Inauguration of Palamuru irrigation project will be historic moment: KTR
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 10 September, 2023
- Revenue employees working under severe pressure: Bopparaju
- Usha Sricharan lays stone for Kalyandurg, Idukalku road construction works
- Bengaluru’s Purple Turtles enters Hyderabad’s home décor market
Just In
Taking Care of Health of the runners at HANS Marathon
Hyderabad: HANS Hyderabad Marathon, which create a hope through run, on the World Suicide Prevention Day, also gives a medical treatment among the...
Hyderabad: HANS Hyderabad Marathon, which create a hope through run, on the World Suicide Prevention Day, also gives a medical treatment among the participants at the stalls at one of the HANS Marathon sponsors Malla Reddy Narayana Multi specialty Hospital.
Several patients were consulted at the event, and medicines were also distributed among the people.
Dr Varun, in charge at the stall said they have consulted some 300 people and over few dozens came up with their health problems. The runners who was consulted at stall, we have prescribed them with medication. Some runners were also given free medicines among them.
A score of Marathon runners also throng the stall of one of the sponsors of HANS Hyderabad Marathon, Go Pain, Natural pain Relieving Gel to have their free sample. According to the Tirupathi, they have distributed over 3000 free samples among the participants after the registration.
Tirupathi, a staff at Go Pain stall said after receiving a huge response, we have brought extra one thousand pieces.
Srinivas, a participant at stall receiving the gel said “I tried the gel, it gives a soothing effect.”