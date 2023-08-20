Talasani slapped Man at the KTR programme. Video went viral

A video of slapping a person by Telangana state Animal Husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav went viral .

The video shown the minister was dragging the person by pulling him from back and slapped on his face . The victim was moving fast along with state IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao at the inauguration of Steel bridge at RTC cross road on Saturday. Noticing the person was moving close to KTR, the minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav walked fast and pulled him from behind. The minister was also seen abusing the person for violating protocol.





Minister Talasani Srinivas Create the Atmosphere In a very Rude Manner... He Slapped Tightly Because the Man Was Going in A Front Row Nearer to Ktr.. How can he Cross the path.. #KTR #TalasaniSrinivas #BRS pic.twitter.com/9mamWAWTfN — BJP Telangana (@BJP_TELANGANA01) August 20, 2023

Netizens expressed anger over the minister's rude behaviour in the public programme and supported the victim assaulted by Talasani in the video .