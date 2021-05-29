Talasani Srinivas Yadav tells super-spreaders to get vaccinated

Sanathnagar: Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated on Friday that special vaccination drives have been started to give doses to high risk groups of super spreaders across the State. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is keen to bring down the cases and set up more vaccination centres for the high risk groups", he said.

Talasani launched a vaccination centre in his Sanathnagar segment and interacted with people. He visited the centre at a sports complex. Accompanied by Mayor G Vijayalaxmi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, he also visited the vaccination centre at multi-purpose function hall in Bansilalpet.

Later he advised super spreader groups to avoid fear, confusion and doubt and get vaccinated during the special drive launched across the State during the day.

"With courage and confidence, we will win the battle against Corona. We have started the drive for journalists fraternity to get inoculated at special vaccination centres. The government is committed to protect people from Corona", the minister remarked.

Talasani advised people to follow the lockdown guidelines to reduce Covid cases and break the chain. "We see a fall in Corona cases and deaths. The lockdown is giving expected results, he pointed out "Soon we will tide over the crisis by taking jabs and medicines", the minister hoped.