Tamanna Makeup Studio and Academy Celebrates Convocation of 43rd Batch of Pro Makeup Course
Highlights
Tamanna Makeup Studio and Academy proudly celebrated the convocation of its 43rd batch of the Pro Makeup Course held in Tamanna Makeup Academy, Road no 10,Banjara Hills.
Hyderabad: Tamanna Makeup Studio and Academy proudly celebrated the convocation of its 43rd batch of the Pro Makeup Course held in Tamanna Makeup Academy, Road no 10,Banjara Hills. Under the expert guidance of renowned makeup artist Tamanna Rooz, the graduates have honed their skills in professional makeup artistry and are now poised to embark on promising careers in the beauty industry.
The convocation ceremony, attended exclusively by the students, was a momentous occasion marking the culmination of their dedication, hard work, and passion for makeup artistry.
