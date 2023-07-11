TANA confers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Award on TSBCC chairman

Hyderabad: The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) presented the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Award to State BC Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao during the 23rdBiennial TANA conference held at Philadelphia.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Mohan said TANA was a symbol of the unity of the Telugu people. He appreciated TANA for unveiling the ‘Bahujan Shatakam’ book written by famous poet Jonnavittula Ramalingeswara Rao. TANA president Anjaiah Chowdary Lavu and World Telugu Sahitya Vedika president Prasad Thotakura were present.