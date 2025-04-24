Live
Tanishq opens 2 stores in Hyd
Hyderabad: Tanishq, jewellery brand from Tata Group and India’s largest jewellery retailer, has further cemented its presence in Hyderabad by opening two new showrooms in SunCity and Kokapet.
The expansion highlights the brand's commitment to making its exquisite designs more accessible to customers across the city. The SunCity showroom was officially inaugurated by Swadesh Kumar Behera, Chief People Officer, and Ajay Dwivedi, Regional Business Head - South. Following the launch, a press conference was addressed by key leadership including Vasudevara Rao, Regional Business Manager; Venkata Subba Reddy, Business Partner; Ajay Dwivedi; and Swadesh Kumar Behera. A mini fashion show was also hosted, offering a glimpse of Tanishq’s latest jewellery collections.