  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Tanishq opens 2 stores in Hyd

Tanishq opens 2 stores in Hyd
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Tanishq, jewellery brand from Tata Group and India’s largest jewellery retailer, has further cemented its presence in Hyderabad by opening...

Hyderabad: Tanishq, jewellery brand from Tata Group and India’s largest jewellery retailer, has further cemented its presence in Hyderabad by opening two new showrooms in SunCity and Kokapet.

The expansion highlights the brand's commitment to making its exquisite designs more accessible to customers across the city. The SunCity showroom was officially inaugurated by Swadesh Kumar Behera, Chief People Officer, and Ajay Dwivedi, Regional Business Head - South. Following the launch, a press conference was addressed by key leadership including Vasudevara Rao, Regional Business Manager; Venkata Subba Reddy, Business Partner; Ajay Dwivedi; and Swadesh Kumar Behera. A mini fashion show was also hosted, offering a glimpse of Tanishq’s latest jewellery collections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick