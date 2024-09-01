Tank Bund area to transform into world-class tourist hub

Hyderabad: World class tourism hub at the famous Tank Bund in Hyderabad will come up soon. A Skywalk connecting Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Sanjeevaiah Park and Telangana Martyrs Memorial will be developed to promote it as the most happening tourist destination in the city soon.

A proposal to develop a Buddhist Tourist Circuit connecting all Buddhist spiritual centers in the State was also planned.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is keen to develop International Buddha Museum at Buddhavanam in Nagarjuna Sagar. The officials have already been directed to prepare proposals for setting up an International Buddha Museum in Buddhavanam to attract Buddhists from all over the world. It has been decided to install the Buddha statue in Hussain Sagar along with the historically famous Buddhist sites of Phanigiri, Nelakondapally and Nagarjunasagar in Telangana as a single tourism circuit.

Official sources said that the State government has recently sent a DPR to the Centre for the development of Buddhavanam as part of the Swadeshi Darshan 2.0 scheme announced by the Central government. It was proposed to set up a Buddhist digital museum and exhibition and digital archives along with the international Buddha Museum.

As part of the new Tourism Policy, the officials said that the government has estimated to develop Buddhavanam with an estimation of Rs 25 crore to develop as a tourism and spiritual destination centre. Along with the beauty of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, it was decided to develop the Buddhavanam in the vicinity as an international Buddhist temple. A four lane road will be constructed from Hyderabad to Nagarjuna Sagar to develop road connectivity. The CM ordered the R&B officials to prepare proposals for this road immediately.

The famous Hussainsagar Buddha statue in Hyderabad would also be included in the buddha tourism circuit . The Chief Minister has suggested a circular skywalk connecting Tank Bund, Telangana Amarula Jyoti, Necklace Road and Sanjeevayya Park. The officials were asked to promote this area as a world class tourism hub in the future. Experienced consultants would be hired to develop the designs.

The roads around the famous Golconda Fort have become narrow and the Chief Minister decided to widen them. The officials were asked to remove the encroachments and to ensure that the residents of the houses and shopkeepers in the area are provided better rehabilitation.