Tank Bund to witness gala event for Bathukamma today

Hyderabad: The Saddula Bathukamma celebrations at Tank Bund on October 9 will witness the participation of about 10,000 women. The State government has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the event is a success.

The Chief Secretary, Shanti Kumari, held a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday to discuss the arrangements for Bathukamma celebrations. During the meeting, Shanti Kumari said thousands of women will start from the Martyrs Memorial, located opposite the Secretariat, to Tank Bund, accompanied by hundreds of artists showcasing their art forms. Public representatives are expected to attend the Bathukamma festival, which will be held on a stage set up at Tank Bund.

Special fireworks and laser shows will be conducted at the Buddha statue and Sanjeevayya Park to celebrate the occasion. To celebrate the festival, Bathukamma have been arranged at 150 main intersections throughout the city, with many junctions decorated with electric lights. Officials from different departments have also been instructed to illuminate all major offices in the city.

The HMDA and GHMC officials have been tasked with organising special arrangements for Bathukamma immersion on Necklace Road, in addition to the Bathukamma Ghat in Tank Bund Children's Park.