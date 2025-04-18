Tarnaka junction to be reopened for 15 days from today

Hyderabad: To ensure free flow of vehicular movement in the Tarnaka area, the Hyderabad traffic police decided to reopen the Tarnaka junction on a trial basis for 15 days. The junction was previously closed and will be re-opened for vehicular movement from Osmania University towards Lalapet and vice versa.

The trial run will be conducted starting from April 18 to May 2. According to the police, traffic coming from the Osmania University will be allowed to proceed straight towards Lalapet and take a right turn towards Habsiguda. The traffic from Lalapet will be allowed to proceed straight towards OU and take a right turn towards Mettuguda.

The traffic from Mettuguda will be not-allowed to take a right turn towards OU; instead, vehicles should proceed straight towards Huda Complex, Tarnaka and take U turn; then take a left turn at Tarnaka towards OU.

From Habsiguda, the traffic will not be allowed to take a right turn towards Lalapet; it should proceed straight towards IRISET and take ‘U’ turn; then take a left turn at Tarnaka junction towards Lalapet. The police requested the citizens to co-operate during the trial period.