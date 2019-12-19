Tarnaka: Madhyapana Nisheda Porata Samiti dharna against liquor on Dec 21

Tarnaka: President of Madhyapana Nisheda Porata Samiti (MNPS), a body fighting for prohibition of liquor in Telangana, Lakkaraju Nirmala has demanded that the state government ban liquor in state. She was speaking at the MNPS meeting held here on Wednesday.

MNPS decided to organise one-day hunger strike at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on December 21 to mount pressure on the government. She called upon public who favour prohibition to support their cause and participate in the protest.