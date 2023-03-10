Tarun Chugh scoffs at Rahul's Cambridge speech

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh lashed out at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for tarnishing the image of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign lands.



He took strong exception to Rahul's speech in Cambridge recently and said that at a time when India has been bestowed the proud responsibility of leading the G20 group, Rahul Gandhi's defamatory address demonstrated that he was still wearing Italian glasses to look at India.

Chughrued that at a time when the entire world is looking up to India which has become a vibrant example of democracy,Rahul's address at Cambridge was a piece of ridicule for him and Congress. Rahul's misleading and negative propaganda against India to defame all Indians speaks of bankruptcy in Congress and its thinking, he added. Chugh said Rahul Gandhi's Italian glasses don't let him see the large number of good governance initiatives taken up by the Modi. He owes an apology to the country, added the BJP leader.