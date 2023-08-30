TDP’s move to jump into poll fray sparks fear of vote split

♦ Cong also fears TDP in election fray will polarise anti-incumbency votes

Hyderabad: The TDP’s fresh decision to contest in all assembly constituencies in the upcoming Telangana elections triggered a debate on possible vote split in multi-cornered fights between the ruling BRS and the Opposition Congress and BJP.

Though the TDP is maintaining a small cadre and support, every vote counts and has a big value in the hustings.

Since the TDP has been branded as backward classes political outfit, the BRS pink party is likely to face some hurdles to woo some BC sections in case the TD fields candidates in BC- dominated segments. The Congress also fears TDP in the election fray will polarise the anti-incumbency votes.

The saffron party is also analysing the TDP impact in the polls. Predictions say the winning margin between the BRS and the Congress will be narrow and the TDP may spoil the winning chances of both parties in some segments.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said his party had begun exercise to field candidates in all 119 segments. The party committee constituted with senior leaders is conducting a study on its strengths and weaknesses segment-wise.

A senior leader said: "TDP is still holding grip in some segments in the old Nalgonda, Warangal and old Ranga Reddy districts. The BC leadership is strong enough in some segments. The president is ready to take up a State-wide campaign and revive the party after the committee submits its report to Naidu".

Leaders said Naidu will hold a meeting in Hyderabad soon.

Meanwhile, the BRS , Congress and BJP leadership started to poach senior TDP leaders who are not active in some segments where they held sway during the TDP regime in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

TDP Leaders from the Goud, Yadav, Mudiraj and Kapu communities are still influencing voters in rural Telangana. They will be contacted and invited into the party.

The Congress leaders said BCs are being given majority tickets in the ensuing elections. The senior TDP leaders will be requested to support the party in the crucial polls likely to be held by the year-end.