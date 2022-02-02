Teachers MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy demands doubling allocations for edn, health sectors

Hyderabad: Teachers MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy criticised the Union Budget-2022-23 stating that the Centre had neglected the education and health sectors and made meagre allocations in a budget outlay of Rs 39.45 lakh crore.

He said the current budget was proposed with increased estimates of Rs 5 lakh crore, but the allocations for the two sectors were not increased. It was unfortunate to ignore the two important sectors during the current troubled times, he said, adding that the budget made it clear of Centre's intention to hand over government companies to corporate entities.

Adding that the private sector had already captured the two sectors and has been fleecing the common people, he said Union Budget had made nominal allocations to create hurdles in the development of public sector undertakings.

Comparing the last year's budget with this year's, he stated that the Union Budget of 2021-22 had allocated Rs 93,224 crore for the education sector and there was only a marginal increase of Rs 11,054 crore with the allocations made for 2022-23 at Rs 1,04,278 crore this time. Similarly, for the Department of School Education and Literacy, the Union Budget allocated Rs 51,969 crore during 2021-22, and increased it to Rs 63,449 for 2022-23 financial year.

For science and technology, the Centre had allocated Rs 9,581 crore during 2021-22 and this year it increased it to Rs 14,300 crore. Similarly, for the medical research, Rs 3,090 crore were allocated in the last budget and this year, Rs 3,200 crore was allocated. Likewise, Rs 82,920 crore was allocated for family welfare in 2021-22 and this time, it was increased to Rs 83,000 crore.

He urged the Centre to consider the revision of the budget proposals to double the allocations. He further criticised for not increasing the tax slabs burdening small taxpayers and demanded to increase it to Rs 5 lakh.