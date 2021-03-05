Teachers' pens to turn guns against TRS, claims Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that the teachers in the State would turn their pens into guns to vote against the ruling TRS party in the ensuing graduate MLC elections on March 14. Addressing the BJP cadre as part of the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate MLC constituency electioneering at Bhongir on Thursday, he accused the State government of putting the education system into chaos.

He further asked people to vote for the BJP party MLC candidate G Premender Reddy contesting for Nalgonda-Khammam and Warangal Graduates' constituency.

Referring to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's reported remarks of equating the Chief Ministership with chappals, he said, "If people vote TRS it is like voting for chappals and Telangana does not have such intellectuals who will do so," he said.

The BJP chief asked, "Where had the illegal wealth of Maoist-turned-gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin gone?" And vowed that every vanished paise would be accounted for.

Sanjay said, "The fall of TRS chief started from the day his portrait was sculpted at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri." Pointing out the failure of the TRS over its electoral promises, he asked whether the TRS Chief will ever deliver his promise of unemployment allowance.

"The TRS candidate Palla Rajeswara Rao had become a middleman for the fee reimbursement (scheme of the State government) and 'Galla' Rajeswara Reddy is filling his coffers," Sanjay claimed.

The BJP leader called the MLC elections as a war between the BJP and TRS. "The BJP staged protests for the implementation of PRC for the government employees but TRS government is not even talking about it," Sanjay said.

Reiterating his demand he said that the State government vows Rs 70,000 to every unemployed in the State. The BJP is working for the country and is fighting and sacrificing for Dharma, he asserted.