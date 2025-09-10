TEC engages stakeholders at JNTUH to shape inclusive education policy

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward shaping a comprehensive education policy for Telangana, the Chairperson of the Telangana Education Commission (TEC), Akunuri Murali, along with Commission Members Prof. P. L. Vishweshwar Rao, Dr. Charakonda Venkatesh, and K. Jyothsna Shiva Reddy, visited Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on Tuesday.

The TEC delegation is welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Dr. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy, Rector Dr. K. Vijaya Kumar Reddy, and Registrar Dr. K. Venkateswara Rao. A detailed presentation was made on the university’s academic and research activities.

Murali led the proceedings, inviting representations from a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including principals, faculty, non-teaching staff, and students. Prof. Vishweshwar Rao emphasized the importance of such consultations in understanding the operational challenges of higher education institutions. Principals of constituent colleges raised concerns over fee reimbursement delays and infrastructure gaps, especially in newly established colleges. The Principal of UCEMB, Mahabubabad, highlighted the pending land allocation issue with the CCLA.

Private college representatives called for fee restructuring aligned with infrastructure and suggested maternity leave considerations in faculty evaluations. Contract faculty demanded payment of salary arrears and implementation of revised pay scales, while non-teaching staff sought health cards and retirement benefits for time-scale employees.

The SC/ST Cell Coordinator urged enhanced funding and mentorship to help marginalized students enter civil services. Students voiced grievances over withheld original documents despite government directives and stressed the need for timely recruitment before academic sessions. They also advocated for community-relevant course design and a unified placement platform.

Dr. Venkatesh assured action on behalf of the Chief Minister and reiterated the directive to private institutions to return students’ original documents. Jyothsna Shiva Reddy appreciated the active participation of stakeholders. Murali, an alumnus of UCESTH, reflected on the campus’s transformation and emphasized the need for policies that promote both quality education and research. He called for stronger industry-academia collaboration and noted that TEC has conducted nearly 300 consultations to date.

Dr. Vijaya Kumar Reddy requested the state government to transfer ownership of the Kukatpally campus to JNTUH, currently under lease, and thanked the Commission for its valuable engagement.