TECC vows to find solutions to employee demands

Hyderabad: Stating that retired employees were facing problems with the government not giving them retirement benefits, the Telangana Employees Coordination Committee (TECC) on Monday said it would work for solving the problems faced by the employees.

Addressing a press conference here, the committee members, who are mostly BRS leaders who had representatives of the employees’ organisations like V Srinivas Goud, K Swamy Goud, said that the employees were facing many problems. He said that by the Formation Day on June 2, the government should be giving 5 DAs to the employees. The government should have given PRC, pensions, the employees should get health card and cashless treatment should be given to them. The home guards were not getting salaries. The government should fulfil five demands of the employees.

Swami Goud said that the government should fulfil the demands of the trade unions. The government should take steps to provide the retirement benefits to 10,000 retired employees. As promised, the new pension system should be cancelled and old pension should be given to them.

G Devi Prasad alleged that the state Government was behaving adversely towards employees. A committee was formed for finding solutions for the problems of employees but there was no response yet. It took six months to set up a committee of ministers, but what happened? The government is wasting time in the name of the committee. What is the committee headed by Naveen Mittal doing, he asked. He said that the Telangana Employees Coordination Committee would fight to solve the issues of the employees.

Pathuri Sudhakar Reddy said that this was not a competitive committee but a coordination committee to solve the issues of the employees. This committee would give benefits to the employees in the coming days.