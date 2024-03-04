Live
- Loss lessons from Assembly elections impact decisions
- City surgeon gets patent for path-breaking carpal tunnel device invention
- Lone Wolf operators at large?
- Five including three kids killed in fatal road accident
- Ambati Rambabu responds of Prashant Kishor’s comments on Jagan
- AP BJP chief reacts on alliance with TDP and Jana Sena
- Techie dies of heart attack while playing cricket
- Denied LS ticket, Harsh Vardhan quits politics
- NASA sends next batch of astronauts to ISS
- MLC Bharat unveils sandalwood smuggler Verappan’s memorial
Just In
Techie dies of heart attack while playing cricket
Hyderabad: A young techie dies after suffering a heart attack while playing cricket. According to the police report, Kashireddy Sanjay Bhargav is a...
Hyderabad: A young techie dies after suffering a heart attack while playing cricket. According to the police report, Kashireddy Sanjay Bhargav is a software engineer from Meindi village of Peddagantyada mandal of Visakhapatnam district. He is working in TCS and is staying in a private hostel at Goulidodi in Gachibowli.
On Saturday morning, he came from Gachibowli to the cricket stadium in Ghattupalli along with his friends Dilip, Balapradeep Ajay, Tejakiran and Aditya. However, while playing cricket in the afternoon, he felt a headache and had to sit on the sidelines in the middle of the game. After that he collapsed on the spot. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared that he had already died of a heart attack. Police have registered a case on the incident.