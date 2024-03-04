Techie dies of heart attack while playing cricket

Hyderabad: A young techie dies after suffering a heart attack while playing cricket. According to the police report, Kashireddy Sanjay Bhargav is a software engineer from Meindi village of Peddagantyada mandal of Visakhapatnam district. He is working in TCS and is staying in a private hostel at Goulidodi in Gachibowli.

On Saturday morning, he came from Gachibowli to the cricket stadium in Ghattupalli along with his friends Dilip, Balapradeep Ajay, Tejakiran and Aditya. However, while playing cricket in the afternoon, he felt a headache and had to sit on the sidelines in the middle of the game. After that he collapsed on the spot. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared that he had already died of a heart attack. Police have registered a case on the incident.