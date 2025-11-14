Techie's house burgled in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: In a daring burglary at a techie’s residence in Bandlaguda Jagir, Rajendranagar suburb, thieves made away with 30 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 1 lakh in cash during the midnight hours of Tuesday. The victim, Kiran Kumar, a software employee, was away attending a family function at a relative’s house when the incident occurred.

According to the Rajendranagar police, the burglary took place while the family was away. The thieves are suspected to have gained entry by scaling the backyard wall and entering through an open window beside the main door. The stolen gold, kept in the storeroom, was taken away without alerting neighbors.

The theft was discovered by Kiran Kumar and his family upon returning home the next morning. A case has been registered with the Rajendranagar police, who have launched a forensic investigation and are analysing CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Police have formed multiple teams to track down the burglars and urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly. The incident highlights the rising cases of burglaries in Hyderabad’s suburbs, particularly targeting homes left unattended.