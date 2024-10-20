Live
- Harish Rao Criticizes Opposition, Vows to Fight for the Poor in Musi River Cleanup
- All Set for Telangana Group-1 Mains Exams; Over 31,000 Candidates to Appear
- Technical Glitch Grounds Indigo Flight at Shamshabad Airport; Passengers Stranded for 5 Hours
- Kishan Reddy Criticizes CM Over Silence on Muthyalamma Temple Attack
- Women’s T20 WC final: Late onslaught by Halliday, Kerr propels NZ to 158/5 against South Africa
- RG Kar protest: Junior doctors to meet CM Mamata on Monday but without withdrawing hunger strike
- Young India Gurukul School Construction to Finish by Next Academic Year - MP Dr. Mallu Ravi
- Awareness Seminar on Self-Employment Opportunities on 22nd of this Month Must Be a Success – MP Mallu Ravi
- Service Mindset is Essential for Everyone - MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy
- Arjun Kadhe/Rithvik Bollipalli win maiden ATP Tour title at Almaty Open
Hyderabad: Passengers of an Indigo flight faced significant inconvenience at Shamshabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday due to a...
Hyderabad: Passengers of an Indigo flight faced significant inconvenience at Shamshabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday due to a technical malfunction. The flight, scheduled to depart for Delhi at 11 a.m., encountered a technical issue, leaving passengers stranded on board for over five hours.
Despite the prolonged delay, Indigo's management has yet to arrange an alternative flight, further frustrating the passengers. Many expressed their grievances over the lack of communication and solutions from the airline.
As the wait continues, affected passengers are calling for immediate action to address the situation and ensure safe and timely travel.
