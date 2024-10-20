Technical Glitch Grounds Indigo Flight at Shamshabad Airport; Passengers Stranded for 5 Hours

Hyderabad: Passengers of an Indigo flight faced significant inconvenience at Shamshabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday due to a technical malfunction. The flight, scheduled to depart for Delhi at 11 a.m., encountered a technical issue, leaving passengers stranded on board for over five hours.

Despite the prolonged delay, Indigo's management has yet to arrange an alternative flight, further frustrating the passengers. Many expressed their grievances over the lack of communication and solutions from the airline.

As the wait continues, affected passengers are calling for immediate action to address the situation and ensure safe and timely travel.