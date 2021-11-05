Telangana: 31 people suffer eye injury due to fireworks on Diwali in Hyderabad

The festival of lights Diwali was celebrated with much fervor all across the country on Thursday. However, there have been tragic incidents reported in Hyderabad where few people have been reported eye injuries in Hyderabad city. The number of people injured while burning crackers during Diwali have been queuing at the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad.



As many as 31 people including children and adults were injured in the fireworks on Diwali. However, those who were slightly injured were treated and sent home while the doctors the critically injured victims were being treated at Sarojini Devi Hospital. Meanwhile, two people have undergone surgery and ten others were treated and discharged last night.



Against this backdrop, Raj Tiwari of Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad lost his eye. Sarojini Devi's doctor Kavitha warns that one should be careful while burning Diwali crackers and expressed that children, in particular, are more likely to be injured. She advised people to be cautious. The doctors that present, three seriously injured children are being treated under special observation and opined that the cases may increase by Friday evening.