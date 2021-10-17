Telangana: A watchman attacks an elderly couple and escapes with Rs. 85 lakhs in Khairatabad

A watchman has duped Rs. 85 lakh from an elderly couple where he has been working in Khairatabad. The incident took place at Saifabad police station limits. According to police, Om Prakash Agarwal, a textile trader, and his wife Santosh Agarwal are staying at Sriveen House in Chintalabasti, Hill Colony. Their daughter-in-law, grandson Swapna, and Yajna are staying in the same apartment while the son is staying abroad. 15 days ago, a couple from Nepal, Deepesh (23) and Anita Shashi alias Nikhita (21), arrived at their apartment as watchmen.



The watchman, who has been watching their movements since then, went to the elderly couple Prakash and Santosh Agarwal, who was sleeping on the 4th floor as planned, after midnight on Friday. They tied up, and handcuffed the couple and attacked with an iron rod, and escaped with money and jewellery worth Rs. 85 lakh



After that, Santosh Agarwal, who had released the cuts, woke up Yajna, who was sleeping on the fifth floor, and told him about it. He then lodged a complaint with the police. According to the complaint, Rs 40 lakh worth of diamond jewelery, Rs 40 lakh worth of gold and silver jewelery and Rs 5 lakh cash were stolen. Saifabad DI Rajunayak examined the CCTV footage and found four outsiders involved in the theft.