Telangana and Andhra Sub Area General Officer Commanding meets Chief Secretary

Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) called on the Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana Somesh Kumar, at the Telangana State Secretariat on Friday and congratulated him on his elevation as the Chief Secretary of state.

They discussed several issues related to better civil and military relations in the state. Proposals on issues related to common concerns, infrastructure development and welfare of serving soldiers and ex-servicemen were discussed with the Chief Secretary. It was also decided that a formal Civil Military Liaison Conference (CMLC) would be held at a convenient date later.