Telangana assembly elections: Wine shops to remain closed on November 28,29 and 30

HYDERABAD : In view of the upcoming Assembly Elections, the excise department has announced that the wine shops will be closed for three consecutive days, observed as 'Dry Days'. The polling day, which falls on the 30th of this month, will see the closure of all liquor shops and bars in the state. Additionally, November 28 and 29 will also be observed as dry days. However, wine shops are set to reopen on December 1.

The State Excise Department has issued orders in accordance with the Central Election Commission (CEC) to ensure the implementation of this decision.

The concerned authorities have been instructed to take appropriate measures to prevent the sale of liquor during these three days. It has also been suggested that the owners of bars and wine shops be informed in advance about this temporary closure.

Meanwhile, the notification for the Telangana assembly elections was released on Friday and as many as 94 candidates have submitted the nominations on the first day. The police department is extensively conducting the checks across the state and seizing the unaccounted cash, gold and etc.