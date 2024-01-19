Telangana attracts more investments at Davos

Hyderabad : Investments pours in for Telangana at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on the second day, on Thursday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led official delegation entered MoU with several global investors and Indian companies.

Mobility major Uber has announced its expansion plans in Hyderabad under which it is likely to generate employment opportunities for nearly 1000 skilled engineers. In addition to these expansion plans, Uber is also set to introduce two innovative services in Hyderabad. As part of Uber Green Launch, the company will offer users exclusive access to zero-emission electric vehicle rides. Under Uber Shuttle Launch, the company aims to provide premium, efficient rides on high-capacity vehicles.

Among other announcements at Davos, the Systra Group announced the setting up of a 1000-member Advanced Centre for Digital Design and Construction Project Management at Hyderabad. Systra would establish Systra Digital Centre (SDC) in Hyderabad for addressing wider digitalization plans, with a focus to develop digital tools for design production optimization and efficient project management services.

Qcentrio, a prominent IT development and services provider, is set to expand its operations in Telangana. As part of its strategic expansion, Qcentrio aims to create around 1000 job opportunities, contributing significantly to the economic development of the region. The company said it was eager to establish a substantial presence in Hyderabad, capitalizing on the city’s vibrant business ecosystem. This was announced by the company after a meeting with Sridhar Babu.

Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) announced partnering with the State government to upgrade and transform Government ITIs as Advanced Technology Centres to impart long term and short term courses in industry 4.0 trades and bridge the skill gap.

TTL would invest around Rs 1,500 crore to set up advanced skilling centres in 50 Government ITIs and deploy master trainers for handholding the new courses.

Revanth Reddy said on the occasion, “Tata group is a vital partner and key contributor to the state's economic growth. Our government is committed to facilitating Tata groups investments in different sectors. We are happy to partner with TTL to establish advanced tech centres in Govt ITIs and welcome TTL to join the initiative to set up dedicated skill universities in Telangana”.