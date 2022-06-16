Telangana becomes sixth Indian State to sign MoU to Save Soil

Hyderabad: Telangana State on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Isha Outreach becoming the sixth Indian State to officially join the global movement of Save Soil. State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Sadhguru exchanged MoUs at a mega Save Soil event in Hyderabad's GMC Balayogi Sports Complex.

"When it comes to save soil, we are 100 per cent agreeing with you, and we will follow your guidelines and we will implement them," said Niranjan Reddy, extending the government's full support to the movement.

Calling the movement led by Sadhguru inspirational, the minister noted, "Only through individual's duty and moral responsibility and through the responsibility of the policy makers, and through political responsibility, we can save the soil. In making this possible, the role that people like you play is of immense value which is invaluable, majestic, and deserves appreciation."