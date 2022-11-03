Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar arrested on way to Munugode

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay was detained by police on the outskirts of Hyderabad early Thursday, when he was heading to Munugode Assembly constituency where polling began this morning.

Alleging that non-local leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were continuing to stay in the constituency even after campaigning ended on Tuesday, he, along with his supporters, tried to proceed towards the constituency in Nalgonda district this morning.



There was high drama after Sanjay and other BJP leaders left the party office in Hyderabad. Despite the attempts by police to stop them at Malakpet and Vanasthalipuram, they moved ahead.



The police finally stopped his convoy of vehicles on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway at Abdullapurmet. There was an argument between BJP leaders and police officers.



Tension prevailed as BJP leaders resisted police attempts to arrest them. Raising slogans against the government, Sanjay and others sat on the road. The police finally arrested Sanjay and shifted him to Abdullapurmet police station.

Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, alleged that election authorities and police were not taking any action against TRS leaders who remained in Munugode on the polling day.

BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy also staged a protest in Munugode late Wednesday night demanding the police to send out all non-local TRS leaders. He, along with his supporters, staged a sit-in in front of the office of the returning officer. He also alleged that the election officials were taking no action against TRS leaders who are intimidating voters.

The BJP candidate later staged a protest at Chandur police station. He called off the protest after police officers gave an assurance that they will look into his complaint.