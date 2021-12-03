Telangana: BJP wants government to drop bus fare hike proposal

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Thursday demanded the government to withdraw the proposals to increase bus fares. Senior party leader and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar, while speaking to the media, alleged that the government was planning to hand over the RTC assets to the TRS leaders, adding that the party was opposing any such decision.

Prabhakar also demanded the government to decrease VAT on petrol and diesel. He alleged that the RTC was incurring losses due to the government policies, adding that the decision to increase fares was not 'right'.

Commenting on suicides of farmers in the State, he said the CM should take the responsibility for them. He alleged that the government had joined hands with rice millers to cause losses to farmers.

Prabhakar claimed that he had not seen a government which behaved in an inhuman manner with farmers. He alleged that KCR was avenging the TRS defeat in the Huzurabad by-elections from farmers. He said the Central government was becoming a role model for all others by declaring the MSP to various crops in advance.