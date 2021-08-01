Telangana: Bonalu festival begins in Hyderabad's Old City today amid full security

Hyderabad: The Bonalu festival fervour has begun in the old city of Hyderabad on Sunday and the celebrations of the 113th Laldarwaja Simhavahini Ammavari anniversary are also in full swing. The festivities of Ashadam Bonali have reached their final stage and devotees flocked to the Laldarwaja Simhavahini Ammavari Darshan. The authorities have set up two lines for the visit of the devotees. A special has been set up for women carrying Bonam.



Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister Mahmood Ali also attended the event. Traffic restrictions were imposed in the vicinity of the temple and devotees were advised to visit the temple following the covid rules.



The police have made elaborate arrangements to prevent security problems and deployed a total of 800 police. The traffic restrictions imposed in the areas where the procession of the goddess takes place and restricted the movement in the city today and tomorrow.

On the other hand, in the view of Bonalu in Old City, all the wine shops in Hyderabad are to be closed for two days, said the state excise department in a release. Liquor shops, bars, and restaurants will be closed on Sunday and Monday. The officials also warned of stern action if any of the stores found to be selling liquor illegally.