Telangana Cabinet nod to fill 50K posts

Hyderabad: Decides to fill vacancies under New Zonal system It is likely to constitute a committee to recommend the modalities to fill the vacancies.

It is learnt that the Cabinet, which discussed the report submitted by the Finance Secretary on vacancies, felt that the issue should be discussed in greater depth including issues like cadre distribution, etc, and asked the officers concerned to be present at the meeting with all details. It is learnt that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the process needs to be speeded up. The Cabinet is also likely to announce a job calendar on Wednesday.

The jobs would be filled under the new zonal system. District-level posts would be increased to ensure more employment at the local level. The Cabinet discussed the current recruitment system and suggested to bring some changes in the recruitment process based on the new zonal system.

Among the important decisions taken on Tuesday were to allocate Rs 1,200 crore for solving the drinking water crisis in areas around Greater Hyderabad. The sanctioned funds would be used for improving infrastructure facilities for the supply of drinking water to every household in the peripheral areas of the Hyderabad city.

It also decided to provide 50 per cent reservation to local students in the government educational institutions.

It was also decided to provide 50 per cent reservation to local students to study in the residential educational institutions in every Assembly constituency from this academic year. All the local representatives, including MLAs, would be invited to the monthly meetings organised in the residential institutions. In the wake of reports that the country will witness the third wave of corona pandemic, the Cabinet asked the Health department to focus on procurement of oxygen, medicines, vaccination and increase the beds in the hospitals. Special attention would be paid in old Khammam and Nalgonda districts where the number of positive cases has been reported to be high. The Cabinet analysed the report submitted by the Cabinet Sub Committee on the enhancement of land values and registration charges and gave its nod for hike in the land values so that it can mop up more revenue to make up for the loss it suffered due to the slowdown of economy due to the second wave of Covid-19.

