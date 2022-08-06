Telangana Congress holds protest against price hike of fuel, essentials

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress leadership on Friday conducted a big protest at Indira Park demanding measures by the Union government to reduce prices of all essential commodities, petrol, domestic gas and diesel. The party also demanded the Centre to withdraw the controversial Agnipath scheme and take steps to provide jobs to unemployed youth of the country.

CLP leader M Batti Vikramarka, TPCC working presidents M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Goud, former minister G Chinna Reddy, former MP Mallu Ravi and party leaders Vinod Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, N Srikanth, Kathi Karthika, M Sai and others took part in the protest.

Addressing the protestors, Batti Vikramarka came down heavily on the Centre for imposing GST on essential commodities like milk products. He said the common man was struggling to survive with skyrocketing prices of essential commodities across the country. On one hand job opportunities were going down and or the other the cost of living inflated.

Chinna Reddy who is also the chairman of PCC disciplinary committee, said there was no scope for the common man in the country to live due to inflation on account of rising prices of essential commodities. He said domestic gas price, which was Rs 450 cylinder, was costing more than Rs 1,100. He alleged that both the State and the Central governments had failed in curtailing the price rise.

Mallu Ravi said the prices were skyrocketing. He said the party would mount pressure on the Centre and force it to reduce prices. He warned that the country would turn into another Sri Lanka if prices were not brought down.

Anjan Kumar Yadav alleged that people were suffering due to the attitude of the State and the Union governments. The governments had failed in regulating prices of the essential commodities. He claimed that several poor people were committing suicides due to rising prices and increased debts. Referring to the 'Congress Mukth Bharat' stand of the Modi government, he said the party leaders had sacrificed their lives for the country.

Legislator D Seethakka said the TRS and the BJP governments had done nothing in the last eight years, except buying MLAs and ensuring the fall of democratically elected governments. She hit out at BJP, accusing it of breaking the backs of the poor, terming it as the party of the rich. "The Congress party stood by the poor."