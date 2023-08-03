Telangana Congress MLA creates "Political drama" in Assembly

Congress party senior leader and MLA T Jagga Reddy created political drama in the assembly on the first day of the session today.

Jagga Reddy met BRS working President and MA and UD minister K T Rama Rao in the latter's chambers in the assembly premises this morning. The meeting between KTR and Jagga Reddy assumed political significance in the wake of the recent intensified poaching of Congress leaders by ruling BRS party.

Though the Congress leader claimed his meeting with KTR is a courtesy call, leaders said that Jagga Reddy has been staying away from Congress activities in recent times and it is a clear indication of fighting between Reddy and TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy reached another level.

Jagga Reddy also stayed away from joining the MLAs group led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramaka who arrived in the assembly and showed their unity.