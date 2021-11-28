Telangana-Congress to hold dharna in Delhi

Hyderabad: Declaring Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) would wage a long and decisive battle to protect the interests of paddy farmers, TPCC president A Revnath Reddy said the party would hold a huge dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi between December 9 and 13 against the State and Union governments' indifference in addressing paddy farmers plights in Telangana.

In his concluding speech of two-day 'Vari Deekhsha' organised at Dharna Chowk here on Sunday, Revanth alleged that the TRS government and BJP-led Union government have unitedly conspired to create the present paddy procurement crisis. Several farmers lost their lives while waiting to sell their paddy produce at the barns or procurement centres, he said and described those deaths as 'murders' committed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

'As assured to KCR, Telangana BJP leaders are not talking about paddy farmers anymore. They spoke only about health and education in their recent meeting,' the Congress leader said. "BJP is in power at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is empowered to issue directions to the FCI to procure entire paddy from Telangana. Instead of doing what is required, BJP leaders are speaking about issues other than paddy procurement," he pointed out.

Revanth strongly condemned Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for issuing dictates to farmers against cultivating paddy in the Yasangi season. "When Siddipet District Collector Venkatram Reddy warned farmers and seed sellers against paddy cultivation, it was assumed that KCR will take action against him. But KCR rewarded him with an MLC post and he is also likely to be inducted into the State Cabinet. KCR has sent a message that anyone, who pursues anti-farmer agenda, will be rewarded," he noted.

He said the Congress party held various agitations to pressurise the BJP and TRS governments to purchase lakhs of tons of paddy lying in farm barns across Telangana State. The Congress leaders visited the farmers at the barns as part of 'Kallallo Congress' programme to give 'Bharosa' (assurance) to them. A massive rally was organised in Hyderabad and a representation was submitted to the Agriculture Commissioner requesting to purchase the entire paddy. Similar representations were given to District Collectors, he informed.

The TPCC Chief appealed to the farmers to support the Congress in waging a strong battle to protect their interests. 'KCR came to power with your votes. Only you have the power to control and defeat this monster,' Revanth said.