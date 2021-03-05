Telangana: Congress will quit polls if ITIR, jobs promises kept

Nampally: AICC National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Thursday challenged CM KCR and the Minister KTR to come up with concrete announcements on ITIR Project, job notification and regularization of contract employees and offered them that the Congress Party Candidates will quit from contesting in MLC elections, if those announcements are made in the form of Government Orders (GO).

The senior Congress Party leader also demanded them to quit, if they failed to accept his challenge in this regard. He also said that the challenge was also applicable to the BJP which is supposed to have given the funds for the prestigious ITIR project. He suspected the integrity of BJP and TRS which didn't raise even a single question in the Parliament in retaining the ITIR project and demanded both persuade the matter with the Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to restore it or stage protest a Dharna in front of his residence in Delhi to prove their honesty.

"I ask KCR and KTR to immediately make an announcement on implementing ITIR project with state funds irrespective of its estimated budget, Rs 13,000 Crore or Rs 20,000 Crore. They must issue a notification to fill up 1.93 lakh government jobs and initiate the process to regularise 1.20 lakh contract employees. All these announcements must be done officially in the form of Government Orders.

If that happens, Congress Party candidates will immediately quit from the MLC elections," Dr Sravan said. According to him, the BJP is also one of the culprits who betrayed and fooled the Telangana society in ITIR project, Kazipet Coach Factory, AIIMS among others. Therefore, he asked the BJP also should take this challenge or ask their candidates to quit from contesting MLC elections. Dr Sravan alleges that both the parties are indulging in an irresponsible act of you scratch my back and I scratch your back, and delivery making fun of this serious issue which may transforms the fortunes of Telangana.

"Both the leaders – KTR and Bandi Sanjay – are playing Tom and Jerry sort of love letter games over ITIR project. While the TRS party has miserably failed in fighting to secure the project, which can generate over 60 lakh direct and indirect jobs to the local Telangana youth and Rs 2.5 lakh crore investments, the ruling BJP has betrayed the people of Telangana by shelving that project.