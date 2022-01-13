Telangana government asks Centre to address bifurcation disputes

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has demanded the Union Home Ministry to address the division of assets and other bifurcation-related disputes, which include division of the Singareni Collieries, allocation of AP Bhavan in Delhi, division of cash balance and bank deposits, disputes regarding Schedule 10 institutions between the two States.

The Union Home Ministry officials on Wednesday held a meeting with top officials of two States attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar from Telangana.

The Chief Secretary informed the ministry officials that the AP government has gone to court and obtained stay against resumption of 250 acres allotted to the State Finance Corporation in violation of the conditions. The whole issue of bifurcation of Schedule 11 was pending before the court. He said the TS government has taken a stand that unless the court cases are withdrawn, further progress on the bifurcation of assets cannot be done.

Officials said that the Chief Secretary also told the Centre that the total extent of 500 acres of land which was allotted to the Deccan Infrastructure Land Holdings Ltd was resumed by Telangana in 2015. As the conditions of allotment were violated, the AP government has filed a writ petition against it and obtained stay order.