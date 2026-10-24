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Telangana Government fast-tracks land search for Indiramma Towers

In Short

  • 500 houses planned per constituency across Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri
  • Homes will be built near residents’ current areas to protect their livelihoods
  • Beneficiaries for 2BHK housing will be finalised by the end of this month
  • Digital draws using specialised software will ensure complete fairness

Telangana Government fast-tracks land search for Indiramma Towers
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Telangana Government fast-tracks land search for Indiramma Towers

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Hyderabad: Revenue Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy directed officials on Friday to identify suitable land for constructing Indiramma Towers on a war footing while ensuring protection of government lands. The state government aims to build one lakh houses within the Comprehensive Urban Redevelopment area in three phases providing shelter to poor families near existing residences without disrupting livelihoods.

Reviewing project progress with Collectors Revenue Divisional Officers and Housing Department officials from Hyderabad Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts at the Secretariat Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy instructed staff to expedite land identification for phase one and secure sites in advance for future phases.

The government plans to construct approximately 500 houses in each constituency during the initial phase. Emphasising the prestigious initiative the Minister stated that providing homes to poor citizens remains a chief government priority requiring coordinated planning and regular monitoring of land availability.

Protecting government-owned lands must remain a vital consideration during site selection. Furthermore the Minister directed officials to complete the selection of beneficiaries for double-bedroom houses across the three districts by the end of this month ensuring absolute fairness and transparency throughout the entire exercise.

To guarantee complete transparency the Housing Corporation will utilize specialized software to conduct an online draw for beneficiary selection. Complete details of all eligible applicants will be uploaded into the digital system with selections processed through advanced technology.

Officials were instructed to make necessary arrangements for live broadcasting of the draw proceedings. Applicants unable to view the selection process in real time can access recordings later on YouTube to check their inclusion on final lists.

Revenue Secretary DS Lokesh Kumar Housing Secretary VP Gautham and other senior departmental officers attended the comprehensive review meeting.

Venkateshwarlu Kolishetty
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Venkateshwarlu Kolishetty

Venkateshwarlu Kolishetty

Tags

Ponguleti Srinivas ReddyIndiramma TowersTelangana Housing SchemeDouble-Bedroom HousesUrban HousingHyderabad
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