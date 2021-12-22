Telangana government releases Rs 250 crore for Dalit Bandhu 

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has speeded up the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme with the State Scheduled Castes Development Corporation on Tuesday releasing Rs 250 crore to four mandals in four Assembly constituencies. The funds will be deposited directly into the accounts of respective District Collectors.

Rs 100 crore have been released for implementing the scheme in Chinthakani mandal of Madhira Assembly constituency in Khammam district. Another Rs 50 crore each were released for Thirumalagiri mandal of Thungaturthy constituency in Suryapet district, Charagonda mandal of Atchampet and Kalwakurthy constituencies in Nagarkurnool district, and Nizam Sagar mandal of Jukkal constituency in Kamareddy district.

In the recently held Collectors' conference, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed the district authorities to expedite the implementation of Dalit Bandhu in the four select mandals as a pilot project. The scheme was already taken up in Huzurabad Assembly constituency as a pilot project.

The district officials were already instructed to provide the scheme to at least 100 families each in every Assembly constituency before the end of current financial year by March 2022. Collectors will prepare new business ideas and schemes to extend the scheme benefit of Rs 10 lakh to every beneficiary and empower them economically. The government has targeted to promote the Dalits as entrepreneurs under the scheme.