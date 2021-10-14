Telangana government rolls out SOPs for safety during civic works 

Hyderabad: Following the death of two daily wage labourers in Shadnagar municipality while working on an underground drainage project on Monday, the State government has brought a detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of safety audit for municipalities in the State.

The Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday said that while it was heartening to note that the Municipal Administration department was extending multitude of civic services to all alike, it was regrettable that stray incidents of mishaps happening at regular intervals which are a cause for serious concern.

"The concerned HoD, field staff of the department and the municipal commissioners cannot take umbrage under this excuse as the ultimate responsibility of site safety at all points within a ULB rests with Municipal Commissioner," said the Special Chief Secretary. He further said that a detailed SOP of safety was given to the civic bodies, which include- a meeting should be conducted with all engineering contractors/ outsourced staff agencies, engineering teams/town planning teams/sanitation staff/electricity department Deputy Engineer/ Executive Engineer and all builders, developers to specifically direct all concerned that no manhole, openings on footpath, any other such dangerous cavities, open electrical wires are not left unattended anywhere and must be attended to by the concerned in next 72 hours.

The official has asked the civic staff to sensitise the ward counsellor/corporators and all ward members and any such dangerous/dark/vulnerable spots must be brought to the officials' notice immediately. "It is hereby reiterated that all stakeholders from the field staff to the supervisory officers should be alert and cautious in avoiding work-site mishaps. Any negligence on their part will not be tolerated any more. It should be their endeavour to ensure safety of workers as well as the civilians by taking reasonable precautions at all worksites. In case of any mishap, henceforth, the jurisdictional staff shall be primarily held responsible and if any sort of negligence is found on their part, they will be made personally liable for the criminal misconduct leading to human injuries or loss of lives," said the order.

The order further stated that immediate action, including suspension and criminal negligence against the concerned head of the executing agency, HoD and municipal commissioner would be initiated, in case any such negligence was noticed henceforth.