Telangana Government to launch 10 radiology labs in Hyderabad on May 11

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao informed that in addition to the Basti Dawakhanas and Diagnostic centres, the State government will be launching 10 radiology labs in Hyderabad on May 11 equipped with Ultrasound diagnostic, 2D Echo, X-ray and Mammography which will be provided free of cost.

Harish Rao along with Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali inaugurated a new block on the premises of Koti Maternity hospital here on Friday.Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that the State government has been planning to inaugurate 12 radiology labs at a time, but the finishing works of two labs are yet to be completed, these can be finished by the next 15 days.

The Minister said the State government is already providing the best health services to people with Basti Dawakhanas and Diagnostic centers and the proposed radiology labs would ease the burden of the poor patients in Hyderabad. Harish laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building at a cost of Rs 35 crore on the premises of ENT hospital in Koti. The building will have 110 beds and 8 operation theatres.

Stating that the State government is committed to provide better health facilities to the poor, Harish Rao said that the government is also launching a free-meal facility at 18 government hospitals across the city from May 12.