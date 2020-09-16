Telangana government to sell Rajiv Swagruha flats in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: The State government's ambitious plan of selling 2,746 Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda Nagole to raise revenue will begin from next month. The government earlier had tried to sell the flats to earn over Rs 500 crore but, the plan was not successful as only one applicant came forward to purchase a flat and later the government decided to sell the flats at reasonable price to government employees but, this also failed.



Only 500 flats were sold out of 2,746 flats in total from the past 9 years as no one came forward to buy flats in Rajiv Swagruha flats. The government has asked Corporation White Prank, an international company to evaluate the reasonable price at which the remaining 2,240 flats can be sold. And the company has evaluated the price at the flats and submitted a report to the committee appointed by the State government. The price per square feet is evaluated as Rs 2,650 to Rs. 2,850. State government has fixed the price and is ready to sell ambitious Rajiv Swagruha flats via online from next month.

Rs 62 crore were spent for the repair works and 70 percent of the works have been finished before the lockdown. The repairing works have come to a halt due the lockdown but, the works will be completed as soon as possible. The sales of the flats have started from 2011 but, the construction works of 419 flats completed out of 2,246 flats. The construction works of 1,827 flats have not been completed yet. Those flats have been completely damaged. The municipality has sanctioned Rs 90 crore for the construction works of these remaining flats. But, these works did not complete even till March 2020. The corporation has decided to sell the flats via online by providing basic facilities and not on the basis of Ready to Occupy. Three bed-room flats 345, 2.5 bed-room flats 444, two bed-room flats 712, single bed-room flats 745 are ready to be sold by the government via online auction.