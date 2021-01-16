Telangana government trolled for not renovating Osmania General Hospital building

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis on Friday took to social media reminding the government of the promise of restoration of heritage block of Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The netizens trolled chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not fulfilling the promises.



The denizens reminded the importance of renovating the OGH by highlighting its rundown condition by sharing its pictures on social sites like Twitter. The KCR government after coming to power had twice promised to renovate the building reminded the netizens on the social sites.

Describing the bad state of OGH, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy posted on social media, "It is a running hospital, consciously neglected by KCR government because he wanted to break it down and build a new building. But he was stopped by protests and the courts. Power got to his head. He wants to bring down the Osmania Hospital building anyway."Responding to his note, numerous tweets supporting his move were posted.

A Twitter handler Harsha Daga wrote, "TS told the State High Court that the OGH heritage building has been completely vacated & closed and that it had sanctioned Rs 19.2 crore for conservation, restoration, and refurbishment of the heritage structure on August 25 last year but all the promises were just on papers."

Another twitter handler says, "Osmania has become the epicentre for healthcare mismanagement.""Except the ground floor the 1st and 2nd floor have been renovated by many trusts. On July 23, 2020 the CM KCR visited the Iconic Osmania building and promised renovation in a week, but the week is yet to come," says Dr Chaithanya, remembering the pending promises made by KCR.

Speaking about unhygienic conditions in the new building, Aslam says, "My daughter was admitted in general ward in Osmania new building. This ward consists of more than 120 beds, but it has only six washrooms on the floor and two are in bad

condition.